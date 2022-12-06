Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje

Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC.

Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree murder while armed by the Metropolitan Police Department for his role in the death of Fairfax resident Christian Gabriel Monje earlier this year.

The arrest was announced by the agency on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide Branch responded to the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northwest, DC, where there was a report of multiple gunshots that rang out in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found Monje suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was treated at the scene by members of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services and transported to an area hospital.

Monje was pronounced dead from his injuries on Thursday, June 16 after a lengthy stay at the hospital. Jackson had been at large since.

At the time of his murder, Monje was an employee of Fairfax County Public Schools, and he was remembered by friends and family for his love for cooking and sharing that passion through his social media accounts.

“People knew him as Chef Dembow, which is what he called himself. Christian had a dream to one day have his food truck with his logo CHEF DEMBOW,” organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for Monje wrote earlier this year. “He loved spending time with his only nephew Roman. He was teaching him how to cook so he could one day cook for his mother.”

