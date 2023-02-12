Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke

Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said.

DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that played out on Friday, Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, officials said.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on the day of the shooting, officers from the Seventh District were called to Good Hope Road to investigate a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, officers say that they found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and the subsequent investigation determined that she and Lewis had gotten into an argument, during which she was struck with a metal box and threatened.

He then fled before members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrived.

During the initial investigation, an officer was canvassing for the suspect, during which they encountered Shaw, who was entering the passenger side of a parked vehicle.

Police say that an officer approached him, believing that he was a suspect involved in the assault. The officer gave Shaw numerous commands to exit the vehicle and to stop reaching, they said, though he failed to comply and reached into his waistband.

The officer then fired his weapon, striking Shaw once. He was handcuffed, removed from the vehicle, and transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Further investigation found that he was in possession of suspected cocaine, according to officials.

Shaw was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Lewis was charged with assault with significant bodily injury and threats to do bodily harm in connection to the assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. Body-worn camera footage from the incident is currently under review.

