A man was shot outside of an Arlington convenience store Wednesday, July 6, police said.

Police responded to the 3200 block of 24th St S sometime after 9 p.m., where the man was found with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Arlington County PD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington County Police Department at 1-866-411-8477.

