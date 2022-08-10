Man Charged With Stabbing Victim To Death Near DC Housing Complex, Police Say

A Washington, DC man is in custody after allegedly murdering a man on Friday night, according to investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Southeast, DC resident Julian Ruffin, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the alleged stabbing of 38-year-old Alphonso Lee - who has no fixed address - on Friday, Oct. 7.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday night, members from the Seventh District were dispatched to the 1500 block of Butler Street in Southeast to investigate a reported stabbing, police said.

Upon arrival, first responders were able to locate Lee, who showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It is unclear what led to the fatal incident.

No additional details have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department as the investigation into the murder continues.

