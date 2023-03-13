Here's What We Know About The Double Fatal SUV Shooting In Southeast DC

New details have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department as they continue investigating a double murder on Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, members of the department were called to the 500 block of 11th Street SE, where there were multiple reports of a shootout and traffic accident in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they found two men inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Othaniel Gaither, 34, of Southeast, and a second man - who has not been identified pending the notification of his next of kin - one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries. A third man was also found at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a report of the traffic crash..

MPD Commander Tasha Bryant said that the two men were the only victims of the shooting, and several vehicles near the scene were also struck by gunshot fire, which she noted was heard by some officers in the area who responded immediately.

No suspect(s) or motive has been announced by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the double homicide has been asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.