Firefighter Injured Containing 'Significant' Brush Fire At Rock Creek Park

More than 100 firefighters in Washington, DC were required to help corral a massive brush fire that broke out at Rock Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon and threatened to spread to nearby homes.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, more than two dozen crews from various agencies throughout DC were called to the national park to help battle the trick blaze, which was reported near homes on Quincy Street NW.

In an effort to prevent any property damage, firefighters worked to surround the flames during what DC Fire and EMS personnel described as “two-alarm equivalent,” with several hotspots that flared up after the initial battle.

The fire was reported under control at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, though crews remained at the scene. One firefighter suffered what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the homes were spared from any damage due to the work of first responders at the scene, according to fire officials.

It remains unclear what caused the fire, which was accelerated by tricky weather conditions and a steady breeze that continued to fuel the flames.

