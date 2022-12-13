DC Firefighter Accused Of Assaulting Fellow Member During Physical Altercation

An on-duty DC firefighter has been charged with attacking a co-worker during an altercation that turned physical regarding “personal issues" over the weekend.

Dominique Jones, a member of Engine 32 in Southeast DC, is facing a felony assault charge after getting into a fight with another member of his company who had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.

Officials said that officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 to investigate a reported physical incident between two members of Engine 32.

One injured member was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, was treated, and later released on Saturday night, according to investigators. Jones was placed under arrest without incident and charged with felony assault.

Jones was placed on administrative leave following the investigation. DC Fire and EMS officials say they are “conducting an administrative investigation into the incident, during which time the other involved member will also remain on administrative duty.”

“DC Fire and EMS has absolutely zero tolerance for physical violence of any nature under any circumstances,” officials said in a statement. “This was a rare event and an extremely concerning incident for our entire Department and does not represent our core values or our membership generally.”

