Child Injured In Triple Shooting In Northwest DC: Police

A child was among three people shot in Northwest DC on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said.

A four-year-old boy, who police say was not the intended target, was taken to a local hospital by a family member with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW around 6:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.

Just twenty minutes earlier, officers were called to the 100 block of Missouri Avenue, where they say shots were fired and two men were injured as a result, the chief said. The men fled the scene in a vehicle before heading to the area where the child was shot.

Meanwhile, police have made two arrests in the triple shooting.

Ojahri Hart, 24, and Yahwey Chambers, 19, both of DC, were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Fox5DC.

A third suspect is also being sought in the incident, and his picture was released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

