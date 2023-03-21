Carjacking Suspect Busted In Same Clothes Going To The Well One Too Many Times In Falls Church

The driver who hopped a curb and struck a pedestrian walking on a sidewalk before speeding away and committing multiple carjackings has been apprehended, according to officials in Falls Church.

Police say that a man arrested on Sunday, March 19 is the same person who was wanted for a stolen vehicle, carjacking, and hit-and-run earlier in the weekend, though they have not yet identified the suspect.

The trail of terror began at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, when officers from the Falls Church Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Broad Street, where there was a reported hit and run.

In that instance, it is alleged that the drive drove onto a sidewalk in the stolen vehicle, struck a pedestrian, telephone utility box, and a pair of parked cars before taking off.

It is alleged that the suspect then fled to a nearby shopping center, where he possibly injured a person loading groceries and stole their vehicle. That person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was ultimately tracked down in Fairfax County days later.

Officials said that the suspect was just getting started.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, police were again called to the 1000 block of West Broad Street, where there was a reported assault and attempted carjacking with a second victim hospitalized.

Tipsters were able to clue in police investigators, and they ultimately located the suspect “who matched the exact description of the suspect from Friday’s incidents, including wearing the same clothes,” and he was arrested.

Charges are pending, and officials say that an updated photo will be released once it is available.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.