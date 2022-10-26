BLUES ALLEY STRONG: Fire Breaks Out In Historic Georgetown Jazz Club

A fire broke out at a historic Georgetown Jazz club, authorities said.

The Blues Alley Jazz Club went up in flames around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, just 30 minutes before a scheduled performance, WJLA reports.

No serious injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the attic space, according to DC Fire and EMS.

"The fire burning below quickly compromised the roof, causing [one] firefighter to partially fall through," fire officials said on Twitter. "He quickly extricated himself."

The business, which first opened in 1965, took to social media to announce that it will be temporarily closed while they assess the damage, but that they hope to reopen as soon as possible.

"Any shows cancelled will be rescheduled as soon as possible and we ask you to wait before requesting a refund until the new date is confirmed," the club said.

"Some news reports have exaggerated the severity of the water damage which is confined to the 2nd floor and roof only," the post continues.

The cause of the fire, which reportedly caused thousands of dollars in damages, remains under investigation.

