Assault Rifle Seized In DC From Driver At Capitol Hill Inspection Site

US Capitol Police busted a Maryland man with an assault rifle before it could get near Capitol Hill, authorities say.

Michael Donohue, 57, was caught by investigators driving with “an assault rifle with an extended magazine” early on Friday, April 14, at a facility where vehicles heading toward the Capitol are inspected.

Officials say that a screening team spotted the gun partially wrapped in a blanket in the backseat of a large Ford pick-up truck. The weapon was confiscated at the facility.

They made note that it is not believed that Donohue was targeting the Congress or Capitol Complex.

“This serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. “I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex.”

Donohue was charged with:

Possession of an unregistered firearm;

Possession of unregistered ammunition;

Unlawful activity.

"Last year, United States Capitol Police officers confiscated roughly 40 guns on or near Capitol Grounds – most of them from people driving through the area,” officials noted.

“Even if you have a gun that is legally registered in another state, it is still illegal to bring it on Capitol Grounds, which includes screening facilities like the one from this morning.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.