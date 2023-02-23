Arlington Crash Victim, 20, Was Looking Forward To New Job, Family Says

A crash that killed a 20-year-old Arlington woman dead has left her family heartbroken.

Mayra Cruz-Arriaza was heading west on South Arlington Mill Drive in Shirlington when her vechile went off the roadway, into the median, struck a pedestrian crosswalk pole and then came to a rest at the base of two trees around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Arlington officials said.

More than $5,600 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe page, launched by Cindi Arriaza, Cruz-Arriaza's sister.

Cruz-Arriaza had been living at home and helping care for her three younger brothers, the page reads.

"Mayra was juggling trying to care for her brothers and trying to graduate all while holding a part-time job," the page reads. "She was able to graduate and continued to work but I couldn’t imagine it would've been easy."

The last time Arriaza spoke to her sister, she had mentioned a new job, she said.

"I didn’t think it’d be the last time I’d speak to her but you never know how long you have until its[sic] too late," Arriaza writes.

The crash remains under investigation. Click here to donate to the family.

