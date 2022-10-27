4-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In DC: Police

A 4-year-old boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Northwest DC, authorities said.

The child apparently darted into traffic when he was hit on the 1200 Block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Third District Commander James Boteler told the media.

The driver stayed at the scene and brought the boy and his mother to an area hospital, he said.

He was alert and talking and has serious injuries to his pelvis, but is stable, the commander said.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately known as officers at the scene were still gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

