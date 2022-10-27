Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

4-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In DC: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Third District Commander James Boteler speaking to the media Thursday, Oct. 27.
Third District Commander James Boteler speaking to the media Thursday, Oct. 27. Photo Credit: Twitter/DCPoliceDept

A 4-year-old boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Northwest DC, authorities said.

The child apparently darted into traffic when he was hit on the 1200 Block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Third District Commander James Boteler told the media.

The driver stayed at the scene and brought the boy and his mother to an area hospital, he said.

He was alert and talking and has serious injuries to his pelvis, but is stable, the commander said.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately known as officers at the scene were still gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.