Police Bolstering Security Around Capitol, Places Of Worship In DC As Israel-Hamas War Rages On

With calls for attacks in the US escalating and a former Hamas leader calling for a "global day of anger," both the Metropolitan and US Capitol police announced that they will be increasing their visibility across the District.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to monitor events unfolding worldwide, a spokesperson for the agency said.

"MPD and our partners are constantly sharing information and coordinating together to safeguard the residents, businesses, and visitors of the District of Columbia."

Officials noted that there are no known credible threats to Washington DC, and any measures put in place are out of an abundance of caution.

Specifically, police say that there will be increased patrols around the city and at places of worship.

According to the Anti-Defamation League in DC (ADL), "the Center on Extremism (COE) is aware of calls for individuals and groups around the world to dedicate Friday, Oct. 13 to pro-Hamas activism."

"This comes at a time of rallies across the US glorifying Hamas' murderous violence in Israel, and non-specific threats by online extremists and antisemites who applaud the violence."

"ADL has reviewed this information, is in close coordination with our partners in law enforcement and Jewish organizations," they continued. "At this time, COE is not aware of any credible threats to Jewish communities in the United States."

US Capitol Police officers will also be making the rounds around the Capitol and increasing security.

"Some of what we are doing will be visible, but for safety reasons, we cannot provide the public details about all of the resources that we are putting into protecting the Congress.

"Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to coordinate with our law enforcement and intelligence partners across the country to keep everyone safe."

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are also taking measures to ensure the city's safety.

Officials reiterated that there is no credible or no known threat to DC, and any moves that are made are precautionary.

