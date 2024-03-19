Mostly Cloudy 46°

Photo Released Of Black Infiniti Linked To Mass Northwest DC Shooting

New details continue to emerge as the Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate Sunday's mass shooting in Northwest DC that left two dead and five hospitalized.

The suspect vehicle

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
MPD at the scene of the fatal shooting in Northwest DC.

 Photo Credit: DC Police via Twitter
Zak Failla
Investigators released a photo of a vehicle of interest - a black Infiniti - that may have been involved in the shooting that left Southeast resident Anthony Brown, and Baltimore resident Jay Lucks, both 32, dead.

At approximately 3 a.m. on March 17, gunshots rang out in the 700 block of P Street NW near 7th Street, leaving seven people with injuries, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Upon arrival officers found three men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds. All five were taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Lucks and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the victims were adults.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, though detectives say that "investigation suggests that one or more suspects intentionally discharged a firearm at the victims."

No details about the possible shooters has been released by investigators.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

