Pentagon City Shoplifters Go On ‘Shopping Spree’ — Leave In Handcuffs, Not With Bags: Police

A targeted retail theft crackdown in Arlington’s Pentagon City ended with 15 suspects in cuffs, dozens of charges filed, and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise recovered, police announced.

On Friday, Aug. 22, Arlington County Police rolled out a coordinated sting with officers from the Evening Patrol Section, Community Action Team, and Criminal Investigations Section — teaming up with retail managers to identify and nab suspected thieves.

The result? A haul of 15 felony charges, 30 misdemeanors, 20 trespass notices, and even a threat to kill officers from one particularly irate suspect.

Police said charges ranged from petit larceny and concealment to receiving stolen property and narcotics violations. Several suspects were also picked up on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

“Retail theft continues to be an area of focus for our officers and detectives,” Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn said. “We are particularly aware that there are individuals and groups who cause significant financial losses to retailers, both big and small.”

Penn added that store employees are often the ones put at risk when thefts turn violent: “We also see suspects become violent when confronted, resulting in injury to store employees who are simply trying to do their jobs.”

The chief credited the success of the operation to teamwork.

“With the help of our regional law enforcement partners and the Arlington business community, we are working to disrupt this type of criminal activity," he said.

"The outcome of last Friday’s enforcement efforts is impressive and highlights the extent of retail theft that can occur within our businesses.”

Police said that the crackdown is part of ongoing strategies to prevent crime and send a message: don’t try to shoplift in Pentagon City — unless you’re looking to get escorted out in handcuffs.

