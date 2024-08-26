Peeping Tom Caught Staring Into Woman's Arlington Home Arrested For Public Intoxication: Police

Over the weekend, a local resident received a scare when she spotted Denis Chen De Leon looking into a window of her home, according to authorities.

A spokesperson from the Arlington Police Department said that at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, officers were called to a residence in the 4300 block of 2nd Road North, when a woman said she saw Chen De Leon staring.

The woman called the police, and were able to track down Chen De Leon after receiving a description of him.

The Arlington native was charged with peeping and public intoxication.

