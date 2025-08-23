Passenger Jet, Blackhawk Nearly Collide Over Reagan National In DC: New NTSB Report

A Blackhawk helicopter landing at the Pentagon and a packed passenger jet approaching Reagan National came within just 0.4 miles and 200 feet of colliding, federal investigators revealed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says a near-miss over Washington, DC this spring could have ended in catastrophe.

On May 1, just after 2:30 p.m., Priority Air Transport flight 23, a UH-60 Blackhawk, was inbound to the Pentagon Heliport while Republic Airways flight 5825, an Embraer 170 operating as Delta Connection, was on approach to Reagan National Airport in Arlington, the report states.

Investigators said the loss of separation unfolded while the DCA tower was juggling multiple flights.

At the time, the controller handling the Blackhawk was also training on the local control position, which had been combined with helicopter control under supervision.

Records show the Blackhawk was cleared to the Pentagon via Helicopter Route 5 while three commercial jets were inbound to runway 19 — PSA Airlines flight 5073, Delta Air Lines flight 1671, and Republic Airways flight 5825.

As controllers shuffled spacing, the Blackhawk checked in with the Pentagon’s heliport tower and attempted to land without clearance.

When questioned, the crew said they had been cleared by DCA. Moments later, the Blackhawk climbed back up above the Pentagon building, forcing air traffic controllers to order Republic Airways 5825 to go around.

By then, investigators said, “separation had already been lost.”

The NTSB said there were no injuries and no aircraft damage, but the incident triggered an immediate review involving the FAA, the Army, and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Preliminary data show there had been no loss of communication at any point between controllers and the Blackhawk, countering early speculation.

The case remains under investigation.

The complete NTSB report can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.