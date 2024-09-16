Pair Accosted By Masked Men, One Shot During Armed Robbery Outside Ballston Business: Police

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, shots rang out in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood that resulted with one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival to the 800 block of North Glebe Road on Sunday, officers from the Arlington Police Department found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided aid until paramedics arrived to take him to an area hospital.

He was listed in stable condition on Monday, Sept. 16.

Investigators say that the victim and another man got out of a vehicle and were walking toward the business when the four suspects approached, brandished weapons, and demanded property.

The suspects then stole jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the course of the incident, the suspects discharged several rounds striking the victim, and causing property damage to two businesses and a residence, according to police.

The suspects, described as four Black males wearing all black clothing and face coverings, fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

It is not believed to be a random attack.

No additional details about the suspects or victim has been released.

The investigation into the shooting and robbery is ongoing.

