One Mystery Remains: 67 Recovered From Potomac River Plane Crash; One Victim Still Unidentified

The Unified Command announced that 66 of the victims have been positively identified, marking a key step in bringing closure to grieving families and the community following the fateful crash.

“This effort was made possible through the tireless work” of multiple agencies, including DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Coast Guard, and the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, officials said.

Recovery crews remain on scene days later, now focusing on clearing the remaining wreckage from the river.

Large-scale salvage operations will continue through Tuesday night, with environmental and tidal conditions dictating further action.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues its work to ensure the dignified identification of remains and support the families through this process," officials added.

Meanwhile, the Potomac River north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge remains closed to all watercraft until further notice as recovery teams continue their work.

Unloading of the remains is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Photos of the recovery efforts near Reagan National Airport can be found here. A centralized hub of GoFundMe campaigns set up on behalf of the families can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.