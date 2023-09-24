One Killed In Quadruple Shooting At Northeast DC Night Club, Police Say

According to authorities, officers were called to the 1300 block of H Street NE, where there was a reported shooting with three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident was reportedly at the Cru Hookah Lounge, which is "closed until further notice in grievance for those affected by last night's senseless violence."

All four were rushed to area hospitals, where one of the men died, police say. The other three victims are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday night for a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-7 and was wearing a black hoodie. He was last seen fleeing west on H Street.

