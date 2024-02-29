A Few Clouds 41°

One Injured By Cellphone Explosion At Northwest DC High School

One person suffered minor injuries when a cellphone exploded inside a Northwest DC high school.

The exploded cellphone

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
Read More Stories

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to Roosevelt High School on 13th on Thursday morning to investigate an incident involving a person who was hurt from a lithium-ion battery that exploded. 

It comes in the wake of a scooter charger fire that left one hospitalized and nearly two dozen residents displaced. 

In this latest instance, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries. The scene was cleared by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"(Once) again, we dealt with a lithium-ion battery failure," officials posted on social media with tips to avoid a similar fate. "For those who charge their phones in bed or under the pillow, don't!" 

