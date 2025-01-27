One Dead In High-Speed Crash In Arlington (Developing)

The Arlington County Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 following reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Wilson Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it collided with a white sedan turning onto Wilson Boulevard from N. Vermont Street.

The force of the crash pushed the vehicles into two additional vehicles stopped at a traffic light at Wilson Boulevard and N. Glebe Road.

Police say that the driver of the sedan, an adult woman who has not been identified, was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, remains hospitalized in critical condition later on Monday.

Investigators were still at the scene as of 7 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and urge anyone with information to contact detectives by calling (703) 228-7145 or emailing kstahl@arlingtonva.us.

Authorities have not disclosed additional details as the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.