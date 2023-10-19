Mostly Cloudy 69°

SHARE

Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured In Southeast DC, Police Say (Developing)

One person was shot by police and an officer was injured during an incident in Southeast DC late on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Metropolitan Police Department
Metropolitan Police Department Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Gainsville Street SE, where there was a report of an armed gunman in the area.

While investigating, gunshots rang out at the officers, with one being struck. They then returned fire and the shooter was hit several times, according to the department.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE