Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured In Southeast DC, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Gainsville Street SE, where there was a report of an armed gunman in the area.

While investigating, gunshots rang out at the officers, with one being struck. They then returned fire and the shooter was hit several times, according to the department.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

