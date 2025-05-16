Off-Duty Arlington Firefighter Living In Maryland Saves Neighbors From Raging Blaze

An off-duty Virginia firefighter living next door is being credited with helping save lives when a fast-moving fire tore through a row of townhomes in Maryland early Friday, May 16, officials announced.

Firefighters rushed to the 11900 block of Roan Lane in Gaithersburg around 5:30 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting a fire burning behind a three-story townhouse.

One of those calls came from a neighbor who just happened to be an Arlington County firefighter, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO David Pazos.

Officials say the off-duty firefighter not only called for help—he and his family ran door-to-door, banging and alerting sleeping neighbors to get out fast.

Because of that quick thinking, all 13 residents — including seven adults, six children, and six pets — made it out safely before flames spread through three connected townhomes, officials said.

Firefighters arrived moments later and worked quickly to knock down the fire. No injuries were reported.

Video shared by fire officials showed flames ripping through the rear of the homes before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

