Nyzir Miles, 22, was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 18, in Superior Court of the District of Columbia on charges stemming from multiple assaults on his former girlfriend, the US Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors said the violence began on Sept. 2, 2024, around 11 p.m. near the 700 block of Decatur Place NE.

Miles and his girlfriend were driving when an argument broke out. He punched her in the face, according to the government’s evidence.

Hours later, the violence escalated. After taking her cell phone, Miles “began to punch the victim repeatedly in the mouth, causing her mouth to fill with blood to the point where the victim was reportedly choking and unable to breathe,” prosecutors said.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to Howard University Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a dental fracture, several loose teeth, and inserted a wire to hold her teeth in place.

Two months later, on Nov. 10, 2024, Miles allegedly attacked the same woman again — this time also interfering with her attempts to seek help from police, according to prosecutors.

A grand jury indicted Miles on one felony count of assault with significant bodily injury and four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault and two counts of obstructing, preventing, or interfering with reports to law enforcement or medical providers.

He was arraigned and remains charged with both felony and misdemeanor counts.

