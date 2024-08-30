Noise Complaints Lead To Arrest Of Man With Explosive Devices In Arlington: Fire Department

Charles Peters, 77, was arrested this week following reports of loud noises in the 5700 block of Washington Avenue in Arlington.

The initial probe was launched on Tusday, Aug. 20 by the Office of the Fire Marshal following a series of loud noises that were reported by residents throughout Bluemont along the Custis Trail.

During the investigation Peters was identified as a person of interest, and he was arrested early on Friday, Aug. 30 without incident.

Officials noted there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Peters was charged with five counts of manufacturing, possession, use of firebombs or explosive materials or devices.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The investigation into Peters is ongoing.

