No Charges For Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting At DMV Fast Food Joint: Feds

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia concluded its investigation into the September 2024 fatal shooting of Justin Robinson, 25, finding “insufficient evidence” to charge the officers.

Prosecutors said that the incident unfolded around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2024, when officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the side of the McDonald’s on Marion Barry Avenue.

They found Robinson unresponsive in the driver’s seat, with a firearm visible on his lap, authorities said.

According to the DOJ, Prosecutors cited a lack of evidence in not charging the two officers.

When Robinson awoke, officers repeatedly instructed him to put his hands up and not touch the gun.

However, during an attempt to remove the firearm, a struggle broke out, with Robinson reportedly grabbing an officer’s weapon, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The officers fired 11 shots, striking Robinson.

Despite resuscitation efforts by officers and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The subsequent investigation included body-worn camera footage, surveillance video, witness accounts, and autopsy reports, officials noted.

Prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers acted unlawfully, they said.

