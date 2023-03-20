Woman's Human Remains Found Behind In Southeast DC Apartment, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation after a woman's body was found in a dumpster on Monday afternoon in Southeast, DC, officials say.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, officers were called to the 1600 block of 27th Street, where they reportedly found the human remains.

According to police, the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

Neither the woman's identity nor age has been released by police investigators.

