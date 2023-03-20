Contact Us
Woman's Human Remains Found Behind In Southeast DC Apartment, Police Say

Zak Failla
Human remains were found in the 1600 block of 27th Street in Southeast DC.
Human remains were found in the 1600 block of 27th Street in Southeast DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation after a woman's body was found in a dumpster on Monday afternoon in Southeast, DC, officials say.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, officers were called to the 1600 block of 27th Street, where they reportedly found the human remains. 

According to police, the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

Neither the woman's identity nor age has been released by police investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

