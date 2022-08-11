Virginia Man Sentenced For Assault, Murdering Co-Worker With Fishing Knife On Scalloping Boat

A Mexican national last known to be living in Virginia will spend nearly two decades behind bars after admitting to viciously attacking three former coworkers on a commercial fishing boat, killing one during a violent attack off the coast of Nantucket in Massachusetts.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vasquez, 31, was sentenced by US District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 23, 2018, “The Captain Billy Haver” scalloping vessel was sailing approximately 50 miles off the Nantucket coast with seven crew members, including Meave Vasquez and his three future victims, prosecutors said.

While working inside the shucking house, officials said that Meave Vasquez used a hammer to strike his first victim in the head, knocking him unconscious.

As part of his guilty plea, Meave Vasquez admitted that he then walked onto the deck and stabbed a second victim repeatedly with a long fishing knife, at which point a third man climbed up from the ice hold, and was struck in the head with the hammer.

Prosecutors said that the third victim fell back down the ladder with a head wound into the ice hold, which Meave Vasquez closed and covered with a heavy basket of scallops to prevent the third crew member from escaping.

Meave Vasquez was then confronted by the ship's captain, who he stabbed during a struggle, then climbed on top of the rigging of the boat with the suspect hammer.

The first two victims were taken by a rescue boat to a nearby vessel for medical attention, where Meave Vasquez’s second victim, who was stabbed repeatedly, was pronounced dead.

A recording of the mayday call from Maritime Reporter TV can be heard here.

“This was a horrific act of workplace violence. Today’s sentence, although it cannot erase the trauma and pain caused to the families of the murder victim and the survivors of the brutal attack, I hope it brings some accountability,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

“Meave Vazquez violently attacked three of his crewmates aboard a scalloping boat, killing one and seriously injuring the others,” she continued. “Meave Vazquez will now serve nearly 20 years behind bars, unable to endanger or harm any other people.”

Following the violent incident, officials said that Meave Vazquez remained at the top of the rigging until the Coast Guard arrived and was immediately apprehended and transferred into federal custody upon arrival at the Boston port the day after the attacks.

“Our thoughts are with each of the families, nothing can replace their loved ones,” Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, Commander, First Coast Guard District, stated.

“Commercial fishing is a foundation of maritime commerce, and we are focused on ensuring the safety of the industry. We sincerely appreciate the teamwork with our federal partners in bringing justice to this case.”

When his prison sentence is complete, officials noted that Meave Vasquez, who is in the country illegally, will be subject to deportation proceedings.

“This murder was senseless and horrific, and so were the other unprovoked, violent assaults Vazquez committed, turning what should have been a regular day at work into a dreadful nightmare for his victims and their families,” Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division added.

“There is no question today’s sentence is just, given the brutality and indifference to human life this man has demonstrated. Removing dangerous criminals from our streets, and our seas, is a top priority of FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force.”

