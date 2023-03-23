Virginia Man Convicted Of Shooting At Wheelchair-Bound 'Friend' Outside DC Walmart: Feds

An Alexandria man has been convicted of shooting at a wheelchair-bound “friend” who had to play dead outside an area Walmart to get his assailant to stop his attack, federal officials announced.

Richard Nduba, 39, was found guilty following a three-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for firing multiple shots a a man during an argument that rapidly escalated in August 2022 in Northwest DC.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 10, 2022, Nduba argued with the victim, a friend, outside the Walmart on H Street NW.

After the argument, the victim, who is wheelchair bound, went to the 800 block of 1st street NW next to the Walmart’s loading dock area to speak on the phone, while Nduba circled the block in a rented SUV until he found his victim.

Nduba proceeded to lower his window, pointed a black handgun at the victim and shot at him twice, only stopping because the man acted as if he had been struck and played dead in his wheelchair, prosecutors said.

Neither shot actually hit its mark; however, a bullet hole was discovered in the loading dock door, next to where the victim had been sitting at the time of the shooting.

Nuba was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. No sentencing date has been announced by the Department of Justice.

who had to play dead outside an area Walmart after an argument escalated

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.