Virginia Man Admits To Producing Toddler Porn After Undercover Agent Poses As Teen Girl: DOJ

A Virginia man who was busted by an undercover officer posing as a teen girl admitted to a child porn charge after being caught with sexually explicit imagery in his Google Photos, including an incident involving him and a toddler.

Virginia Beach resident Dylan Seader, 22, pleaded guilty to the production of child sexual abuse material following his apprehension by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department, Homeland Security, and the FBI in March during a massive joint investigation.

The investigation was launched to track down people looking to engage in sexual activity with minors, according to federal prosecutors.

Seader admitted to starting a sexually explicit chat online with an undercover law enforcement agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl earlier this year.

Prosecutors say that Seader and the undercover agreed to meet one night to engage in sex at a predetermined spot in Virginia Beach, and as discussed in the chat, Seader brought condoms with him.

A subsequent forensic review of Seader’s phone by police investigators showed, in addition to the chat with the undercover officer, he possessed images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in his Google Photos.

The analysis also showed that Seader produced visual depictions of himself performing a sexual act with a toddler.

Seader is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023, when he will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a max of 30 years in prison.

