Traffic Tied Up By Overturned Trailer Involved In Multi-Vehicle Fredericksburg Crash

Traffic was temporarily tied up by an overturned trailer involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials said.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck in southbound lanes on I-95 at mile marker 138, VADOT Fredericksburg wrote on Twitter around 1:45 p.m.

There was an approximate six-mile backup and all southbound lanes were closed as crews worked to remove the vehicles.

Photos from the scene show an overturned trailer, a damaged RV, a sedan, and Dodge Ram truck.

All southbound lanes were reopened around 3:15 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.