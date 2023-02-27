Tesla Driver Dies Days After Chain-Reaction Crash Near National Zoo In DC, Police Say

The driver of a Tesla Model 3 who was hospitalized in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Washington, DC died at the hospital nearly a week after suffering critical injuries near the National Zoo, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Mohammed Islam, 21, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, days after he was involved in a wrong-way crash in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue last week.

Police say that shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Islam was driving a Tesla with four passengers southbound on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, DC, when he crossed over the double-yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 2018 Toyota C-HR, and 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-350 head-on.

After crashing into the Toyota and Mercedes, the Tesla was again struck on the passenger side by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling through the area at the time of the crash.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and transported Islam, as well as the drivers of the Toyota and Mercedes to area hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

Islam died on Sunday night. The condition of the other hospitalized drivers and passengers was not available on Monday, Feb. 27.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department detectives by calling (202) 727-9099.

