Teen Found With Gunshot Wound In Triple Southeast DC Shooting Dies At Area Hospital: MPD

A teen who was shot during a violent night in Washington, DC has died from his injuries, officials announced.

Abdul Fuller, 15, was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Thursday, March 9, marking the second murder victim who was gunned down during a shooting earlier this week by an unknown assailant, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The busy evening for first responders began shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, when there was a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Bruce Place in Southeast, DC.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, and a second man who was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injury.

Shortly thereafter, police were then called to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, where there was a report of an unconscious minor - later identified as Fuller - who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Fuller was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as “critical,” and he died two days later, officials say.

According to investigators, Fuller was in the area of the initial shooting on Bruce Place before making his way to the intersection.

No information about a possible motive or suspect(s) has been released by police. The condition of the third hospitalized victim was not immediately available on March 9.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

