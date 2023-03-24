Stabbing Suspect Who Killed DC Man 'Found By Concerned And Vigilant Senior Friends' Sentenced

A 60-year-old man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of multiple murder charges for his role in the death of a 71-year-old man in a Washington, DC apartment more than five years ago.

DC resident Edward Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the slaying of his victim in a Northwest Washington apartment building on Feb. 5, 2018, federal authorities announced on Friday, March 24.

Specifically, Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder while armed, and second-degree murder while armed, both of which carried a “senior citizen enhancement,” according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that on the morning of the murder, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2300 block of 11th Street NW to investigate a report of an unconscious person who was found in the apartment complex.

Upon arrival, they found their victim, Michael Mahoney, inside his home, with a fatal stab wound to his neck.

According to police, Brown, who had been temporarily staying in the apartment, was the last person captured on video surveillance going into and out of the apartment before Mahoney’s body was discovered by “his concerned and vigilant senior friends.”

Brown was arrested on Feb. 27, 2018. He has been in custody since.

