Sip, Sip Hooray: Arlington Couple To Open Friendly Spot For Wine Lovers

Arlington wine buffs will soon enjoy a new spot in town, all thanks to one local couple.

Jackie and Philippe Loustaunau are opening their dream restaurant and wine shop, after years of cultivating connections with neighbors and wine connoisseurs, according to their website.

They are hoping this spot serves as a way to take intimidation out of wine and provide what they know about great drinks and foods, to their community.

The restaurant and shop will be located on the ground floor of J Sol apartments at 4000 Fairfax Drive and expected to be open in September, according to ArlingtonNow.

