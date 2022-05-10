Popular Hotel Chef Struck, Killed By Dodge Charger Crossing DC Street, Police Say

A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed early on Wednesday morning as she attempted to cross a busy roadway in DC as she arrived at work, police said.

Fredericksburg resident Venancie Musabe died at an area hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 5 after she was struck by a 2020 Dodge Charger shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest DC.

The preliminary investigation determined that Musabe was struck by the Charger in the westbound lanes of the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue as she was crossing 10th Street from the south side to the north side of the road.

According to an NBC report, Musabe was a popular hotel cook who was steps away from her job when she was struck and killed.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported Musable to a local hospital, police said, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Officials noted that the driver of the Charger - which suffered significant damage - remained at the scene and the crash investigation led to temporary road closures in the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.