Police Clear Suspicious Van, Arrest Driver For Bringing Guns To Capitol Grounds

Three people were detained while US Capitol Police investigated a suspicious illegally parked vehicle loaded with guns near Capitol Hill, officials said.

Tony Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested and charged on Wednesday afternoon and charged for bringing weapons to Capitol Grounds following a lengthy investigation by US Capitol Police, according to authorities.

A Capitol Police K9 Unit identified the suspicious van at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 100 block of East Capitol Street, which led to a lengthy investigation that ended with two men and a woman in custody.

According to reports, one of the men admitted to having weapons inside the van, which was stocked with two handguns and a shotgun, none of which are permitted on Capitol grounds.

A pipe and containers were also found in the van, so the US Capitol Police Hazardous Incident Response Division did a thorough search and cleared the van.

Police say that the driver told investigators that the three were there to deliver documents to the US Supreme Court.

The incident led to the closure of multiple roads near the Capitol and the evacuation of the Library of Congress while police investigated.

The man and woman accompanying Payne were temporarily detained, but not arrested.

