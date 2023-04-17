Not So Fast: DC Escapee Back Behind Bars Weeks After Going On The Run

An elusive suspect who attempted to make his great escape from police custody last month in Washington, DC, is back in custody and behind bars, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, April 17, a spokesperson from the agency announced that 22-year-old Kenneth Phillips was apprehended on an arrest warrant after he escaped from the DC Department of Corrections more than a month ago.

According to investigators, Phillips was able to wriggle away from his police detail during a planned medical visit at an area hospital early on Tuesday, March 7, prompting a weeks-long manhunt that later involved federal authorities.

Phillips was previously arrested in November 2021 and held in DC Jail on carjacking and burglary charges. He made his move while he was being transported by DOC staff to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment, fleeing the facility on foot wearing a black shirt and red and blue underwear.

In photos released by police while Phillips was still on the run, he could be seen sporting a newly-acquired dark-colored hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers, though he couldn't stay hidden forever..

Additional charges against Phillips are pending.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.