Nearly $50K Raised After NAACP Leader's Ambush Murder On Turks And Caicos Birthday Trip

More than $45,000 has been raised just hours after news broke of a Virginia NAACP leader's murder while vacationing in the islands of Turks and Caicos for his 40th birthday, according to a GoFundMe.

Kent Carter, a veteran, real estate agent, and vice president of the Arlington NAACP branch, was killed in an ambush shooting while riding back from a tour of the island he was vacationing on, on Sunday, Oct. 2, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A group of gunmen opened fire on the hotel shuttle that Carter was traveling in, killing Carter and injuring five others. When police fired back, one of the suspects was also killed.

Carter's employer, Keller Williams Metro Center, launched the GoFundMe to help support Carter's loved ones and his 14-year-old daughter in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"Our beloved friend & Keller Williams Metro Center colleague, Kent Carter, was senselessly murdered while celebrating his 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos on Sunday. Kent was an incredible man who made everyone feel like he was their best friend", states the fundraiser. "Some say that they are taking peace in that his greatness is needed at a higher level, yet this is an extreme loss for all left behind. His loss is hard for all of us to process, yet we keep going back to his voice and what he would say at any moment that you might start to fall apart. He would say, 'stay strong'".

In the few hours that the fundraiser has been active, nearly $50,000 has been raised to continue Carter's legacy.

To access the GoFundMe to read more about Kent Carter and his legacy, or to donate, click here.

