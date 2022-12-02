Navy Command Sees Four Suicides In One Month, Even More With Suicidal Thoughts

The Navy is making headlines for suicide yet again after four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Norfolk Navy command, reports CBS News.

All four of the sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. This comes within the same year that at least seven sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died, many by suicide. The deaths have called health resources provided by the Navy into question, and if sailors had adequate access to it, the outlet continues.

Kody Lee Decker and Cameron Armstrong were confirmed to be two of the sailors who had recently passed, leaving their parents heartbroken and with questions as to why more resources were not provided to the sailors. After the first two deaths, the Navy ordered a mental health stand down and brought in a professional counselor, who reported back that even more sailors had expressed suicidal ideation from that command, with a third suicide taking place that day and a fourth over the holiday weekend. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.