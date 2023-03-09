Naval Nurse In Virginia Busted Coercing Undercover Officer Posing As Teen Girl: Feds

A naval nurse from Virginia will spend a decade behind bars after attempting to coerce and entice a 14-year-old "minor" to have sex with him, federal authorities announced.

Curtis Wade Spencer, 44, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being busted by an undercover agent posing as the teen amid an ongoing investigation into his actions in 2022.

According to court documents, while on active duty in the Navy Nurse Corps, in July 2022, Spencer contacted who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl online and began to engage in sexually explicit conversations with the “minor.”

In reality, Spencer was enjoying a chat with an undercover federal agent.

During the conversations, prosecutors say that Spencer sent videos and photographs of his genitals to the purported minor before everything came to a head for him in August 2022.

On Aug. 17, 2022, Spencer left his workplace at the Langley Air Force Base Hospital and traveled to a prearranged meeting spot expecting to met the minor for sex.

Instead, he was met by a fully-grown undercover agent who took him into custody, where he was held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

