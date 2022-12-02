Man Suffers Critical Electrical Injuries Atop Roof Of Train At DC's Union Station: Officials

Officials say that a person was critically injured by an electric shock while on top of a train at Union Station early on Friday morning in Washington, DC.

The incident was first reported by DC Fire and EMS officials at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, when a man suffered an electrical injury after coming into contact with a power line while walking on the roof of the car.

According to officials, the victim was found under H Street in Northeast Washington, DC, though first responders had to wait to jump into action until power could be cut to the area.

The patient was removed from the top of the train at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday morning, and treated by paramedics before being transported to an area trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how the person got on top of the train, or whether it was an employee authorized to be in the area or a commuter who went rogue.

The incident led to a temporary delay of nearly a half hour on Penn Line Train 416, which was supposed to leave Union Station at 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.