Human Remains Found At VA Campsite Near Elementary School, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Human remains were found at a Virginia campsite on Thursday afternoon, authorities announced.

An investigation was launched by the Albemarle County Police Department on Thursday, March 30, when the remains of a body were reportedly located at a campsite in the 3200 block of Berkmar Drive, according to police.

While investigating, police say that they found human remains, noting that there is no threat to the nearby Agnon-Hurt Elementary School or the community at large.

Officials said that there will be heavy police presence for several hours as the department investigates the incident.

No information about the remains or possible victim has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

