Girl Escapes Attempted Abduction Outside Fredericksburg Apartment Complex, Police Say

Police say that a Fredericksburg community is on high alert after a suspiciously seedy suspect known to skulk near an area apartment complex attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.

There was a reported attempted abduction of the young girl at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 from the 2500 block of the Commons at Cowan Boulevard apartment complex, a Fredericksburg Police Department spokesperson stated.

According to police, the girl was walking near the complex’s leasing office when a man got out of his car and sparked up a conversation with the child before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back.

The girl was able to wriggle free and ran home as the man fled the area and has not been located during the ensuing investigation.

The suspect was described by police as being a white man in his 40s who was approximately 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jeans, and black glasses.

His vehicle was described only as being a gray sedan. The victim’s family said that the man had previously been seen in the Commons Apartment complex area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his vehicle has been asked to contact investigators at the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling (540) 373-3122 or submitting an anonymous tip to 847-411 with the text “FPDtip” and the information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.