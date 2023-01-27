Feds Offer $500K Reward For Pipe Bomb Bandit Who Planted Explosives Day Before Capitol Riot

Federal officials are now offering a half-million dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, federal investigators say that an unknown person placed two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Officials said that one was placed in an alley behind the headquarters of the RNC on First Street SE, and the second next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters on South Capitol Street SE.

The suspect wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo, according to the FBI. He was also carrying a backpack.

Components of the device included 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips and homemade black powder.

A $500,000 reward has been offered by the FBI, ATF, and Metropolitan Police Department for information that results in the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incidents has been asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line by calling 1-800-225-5324.

