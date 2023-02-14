District Man Who Lured Victims Into Dead-End Street Gets 120 Years For Triple Murder

The 31-year-old man who gunned down three others in a quiet Washington, DC street four years ago while sporting a stolen Lexus that was later found smoldering in Maryland will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

District resident Rakeem Willis was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his roles in the 2019 murders of Sean Shuler, 26, Javon Abney, 26, and Tyrik Hagood, 24, federal prosecutors announced.

Officials say that on Jan. 26, 2019, Willis lured the three men into what was described as a “quiet, dead-end street” in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place SE, where they were shot multiple times by gunmen.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, a stolen Lexus used in the murders was also later found burning just across the Maryland state line off of I-295.

Months after the shooting, police say that Willis was arrested on June 11, 2019, after a vehicle pursuit. He has been in custody since.

Willis was found guilty by a jury following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement in November 2022.

