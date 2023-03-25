District Man Gets 27 Years For Murdering GF While Child Slept, Disposing Body

The man who killed his 34-year-old girlfriend while her child slept nearby will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced this week, though his victim’s body has never been recovered.

Washington, DC resident Darnell Sterling, 57, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of murdering former girlfriend Olga Ooro in her apartment in 2020, federal authorities announced.

Early on July 17, 2020, prosecutors said that Sterling attacked Ooro in her apartment in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW while her 7-year-old child was asleep in his bedroom.

According to investigators, Sterling cleaned up the crime scene and left the building. The following night, he used Toro’s keys to re-enter the building and retrieved the body from a. “hidden location.’

The body was then loaded into his car and disposed of. She was pronounced missing after her son was found wandering the apartment building.

Ooro’s body has never been recovered.

Investigators noted that at the time of the murder, Sterling was under a court order to stay away from Ooro following his arrest for assaulting her on April 20, 2020, less than three months before she was killed.

He has been in custody on the murder charge since July 23, 2020.

Sterling was found guilty in October 2022 of second-degree murder and contempt following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. In addition to his prison term, a judge ordered that Sterling serve five years of supervised release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.