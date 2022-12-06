DC Man Sentenced For Prostituting, Assaulting, Sexually Abusing Teen In Maryland, Feds Say

Federal officials announced that a Washington, DC man will spend years behind bars for recruiting a homeless teenage girl to operate as a prostitute for him, in Maryland.

Sirron Little, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release for sex trafficking a minor to engage in commercial sex, according to the US Department of Justice.

In addition to his prison term, Little was also ordered to pay his 15-year-old victim restitution to the tune of $20,122.20. Upon his release from prison, Little will also be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

As part of his plea agreement, Little admitted that he recruited the teen to work for him as a sex worker in April 2018, when she was 15 years old and homeless.

The victim worked for Little, engaging in sex acts for money, until Dec. 4, 2018, prosecutors said. Little used his cell phone to communicate with the victim regarding the prostitution business, to post scantily clad photos of her on online dating services to solicit commercial sex clients to advertise the victim as a prostitute, and to arrange “dates” with commercial sex clients in DC and Maryland.

Little initially had the victim meet clients for “car dates” or had someone drive the victim to a client’s residence, according to the DOJ. Eventually, Little moved the sex trafficking operation to motels in Prince George’s County and had the minor meet clients for car dates and at hotels under his direction.

Prosecutors say that he also “directed the victim to walk along a specific street in Maryland to solicit clients directly.”

According to officials, Little directed the teen to meet with his clients, demanded what services she would provide, and settled the agreed-upon payment for sexual acts.

“The victim would typically see multiple clients per day, generating as much as $1,500 in a day,” prosecutors said. "Little required the victim to give him all the proceeds she received and threatened to stop providing the victim with food, transportation, and shelter if she did not meet the monetary goals he set for her.”

Little also physically assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, threatened her with a firearm on at least one instance, and engaged in sex acts with the minor victim on multiple occasions, investigators noted.

On Dec. 4, 2018, prosecutors say that the victim called emergency services and reported that Little had threatened her with a gun and had an open warrant and that she feared for her safety.

When law enforcement responded to the hotel where the victim and Little were staying, the teen advised that she was having a fight with Little and that he was armed.

Little was arrested and a loaded .40-caliber handgun was recovered from the hotel room, along with a 20-round box of ammunition and two cellular phones.

